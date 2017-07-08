Delaware, New Castle County wages, employment ended year on down note

New Castle County ended the year with lower total employment and wage.

From December 2015 to December 2016, employment in Delaware’s only large county, New Castle, decreased 0.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported late last month.The bureau also reported that Delaware was one only a

Sheila Watkins, the bureau’s regional commissioner, noted that the employment decrease in New Castle County compared to the national increase of 1.2 percent and ranked 318th.

Employment increased in 280 of the 344 largest U.S. counties from December 2015 to December 2016.

New Castle County’s employment in December 2016 was 291,300 and accounted for about two-thirds of Delaware’s total employment.

The average weekly wage in New Castle County declined 2.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2015 to the fourth quarter of 2016, ranking it 252nd among the largest U.S. counties for wage change. Over the year, the national average weekly wage decreased 1.5 percent.

This is one of only eight declines for the nation in the history of the series, which dates back to 1978.

The 1.5 percent national decline in average weekly wages was the largest decline since fourth quarter 2011, when average weekly wages decreased by 1.7 percent.

New Castle County’s average weekly wage of $1,166 ranked 59th among the 344 largest counties. The average weekly wage in New Castle County was 9.3 percent higher than the U.S. average weekly wage of $1,067 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) were also released for the two counties in Delaware with employment below 75,000.

Kent ($824) and Sussex ($794) had average weekly wages more than 20 percent below the national average of $1,067. See chart below to see how Delaware ranked among the 50 states

Area Employment December 2016 (thousands) Average weekly wage (1)
United States (2) 143,749.9 $1,067
Delaware 441.2 1,055
Kent 66.5 824
New Castle 291.3 1,166
Sussex 74.7 794

Covered employment and wages by state, fourth quarter 2016

State Employment Average weekly wage (1)
December 2016 (thousands) Percent change, December 2015-16 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2015-16 National ranking by percent change
United States (2) 143,749.9 1.2 1067 -1.5
Alabama 1,932.6 0.7 901 35 -1.3 21
Alaska 310.0 -1.9 1038 17 -5.2 51
Arizona 2,760.1 2.1 945 25 -2.2 34
Arkansas 1,205.4 0.4 827 47 -1.4 22
California 16,923.3 1.9 1271 5 -0.3 4
Colorado 2,588.6 2.0 1086 12 -1.5 24
Connecticut 1,685.5 0.0 1289 4 -3.4 46
Delaware 441.2 -0.1 1055 15 -2.9 44
District of Columbia 760.9 0.5 1763 1 0.6 2
Florida 8,538.9 2.7 942 27 -1.8 28
Georgia 4,349.3 2.4 993 20 -0.9 14
Hawaii 658.3 0.7 954 24 -0.3 4
Idaho 691.6 3.2 800 50 -0.4 8
Illinois 5,947.6 0.4 1122 9 -2 31
Indiana 3,021.7 0.9 883 38 -0.9 14
Iowa 1,542.0 0.1 911 33 -1 16
Kansas 1,384.5 0.1 877 39 -2.2 34
Kentucky 1,894.2 0.6 874 41 -1.4 22
Louisiana 1,907.4 -1.6 914 32 -2.9 44
Maine 602.6 0.8 855 43 -2.1 33
Maryland 2,666.7 1.0 1169 7 -0.4 8
Massachusetts 3,530.4 1.3 1352 2 -2.4 39
Michigan 4,283.0 1.5 1026 19 -1.6 25
Minnesota 2,839.7 1.2 1062 14 -1.1 18
Mississippi 1,134.0 0.0 756 51 -1.8 28
Missouri 2,783.2 0.9 918 31 -1.7 27
Montana 456.5 0.7 822 48 0.5 3
Nebraska 972.4 0.0 876 40 -0.5 10
Nevada 1,307.8 2.7 924 29 -1.2 20
New Hampshire 656.9 1.3 1092 10 -4.1 48
New Jersey 4,042.1 1.4 1239 6 -1.9 30
New Mexico 811.4 0.0 844 45 -2.5 41
New York 9,332.5 1.2 1342 3 -2.3 36
North Carolina 4,326.3 1.8 932 28 -0.7 13
North Dakota 414.4 -3.2 978 21 -4.2 49
Ohio 5,365.6 0.7 943 26 -2.3 36
Oklahoma 1,587.7 -1.2 864 42 -3.5 47
Oregon 1,860.7 2.4 970 22 -1 16
Pennsylvania 5,799.8 0.7 1039 16 -2.3 36
Rhode Island 478.3 0.0 1027 18 -1.6 25
South Carolina 2,024.3 1.8 855 43 -0.6 12
South Dakota 419.9 0.5 828 46 -0.5 10
Tennessee 2,947.5 1.8 970 22 -1.1 18
Texas 11,974.7 1.2 1072 13 -2.5 41
Utah 1,415.1 2.9 910 34 -0.3 4
Vermont 312.6 0.1 897 36 -2.4 39
Virginia 3,831.6 0.6 1091 11 -0.3 4
Washington 3,227.9 2.8 1150 8 1.7 1
West Virginia 693.1 -1.6 809 49 -2.5 41
Wisconsin 2,842.4 0.5 924 29 -2 31
Wyoming 265.8 -3.9 894 37 -4.7 50
Puerto Rico 928.2 -0.3 555 (3) -1.9 (3)
Virgin Islands 38.5 0.2 769 (3) -1.8 (3)
