Delaware makes progress in cutting high cancer rate

Cancer screening and early detection have contributedto a continuing decline in Delaware’s cancer mortality rate over the past decade.

From 1999-2003 to 2009-2013, Delaware’s cancer death rate decreased 15 percent, an improvement that was slightly higher than the national decline, according to the latest cancer data announced by the Division of Public Health (DPH).

Delaware’s ranking of 16th among the states for highest all-site cancer mortality is two spots lower than the ranking of 14th highest in last year’s report, which looked at the 2008-2012 time period.

The state presented its new report,Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware, 2009-2013to the Delaware Cancer Consortium (DCC) following its meeting in Dover.

The annual report provides data for all cancer sites combined, eight site-specific cancer types, risk factors, early detection and screening recommendations, and census tract maps.

Delaware’s cancer mortality rate fell 18 percent among men, 14 percent among women, 24 percent among African Americans, and 13 percent among Caucasians over the last decade, according to the report.

However, at 176.1 deaths per 100,000 people, the state’s mortality rate was still 5 percent higher than the U.S. rate of 168.5 for 2009-2013.

Regarding incidence, Delaware’s 2009-2013 all-site cancer incidence rate (507.3 diagnoses per 100,000) was 13 percent higher than the comparable U.S. rate.

Between the time periods of 1999-2003 and 2009-2013 though, Delaware’s all-site cancer incidence rate declined 1 percent, falling 4 percent among men but increasing by 2 percent in women.

The all-site cancer incidence rate decreased by 9 percent among African Americans but increased by 1 percent among Caucasians.

Among Hispanic Delawareans, the 2009-2013 all-site cancer incidence (441.1 cases per 100,000) and mortality (110.7 deaths per 100,000) rates were significantly lower than the state’s incidence rate and mortality rate.

“Delaware is making great progress in battling the deadly disease of cancer in our state” said Gov. John Carney. “This report shows our successes, but also shows us we have more work to do. I want to thank DHSS, the Cancer Consortium, and the Delaware Public Health Cancer team, and the strong network of cancer advocates in our state for the daily work they do to improve access to screening and treatment for all Delawareans.”

Other highlights:

In terms of screening, Delaware maintained its national state ranking for having the third-highest prevalence of women ages 40 and over (80 percent) who had a mammogram within the past two years..

Breast cancer mortality in Delaware declined 19 percent over the last decade (1999-2003 to 2009-2013).

During the same period, Delaware’s colorectal cancer mortality rates declined 45 percent among African-American males, and 52 percent among African-American females, compared to 30 percent among Caucasian males and 34 percent among Caucasian females.

From 1999-2003 to 2009-2013, prostate cancer mortality declined 34 percent among African-American Delawareans, compared to 30 percent among Caucasian Delawareans.

And while the incidence rate among African Americans declined 12 percent from 1999-2003 to 2009-2013, the prostate cancer incidence rate among African-American Delawareans 230.5 per 100,000 still continues to be significantly greater than the comparable rate for Caucasians 137.2 per 100,000.

“Delawareans are getting screened more frequently and finding cancer earlier, and there are many other things everyone can do to reduce their risk of cancer,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “This includes scheduling regular physician visits, not smoking and quitting if you do, getting regular physical activity, eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight.”

Despite progress in many areas, DPH officials acknowledge there is more work to be done, particularly with respect to lung cancer.

Lung cancer, the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the nation and in Delaware, accounted for 14 percent of all newly diagnosed cancer cases and 30 percent of all cancer deaths in Delaware from 2009-2013. Most lung cancer cases are diagnosed in the distant stage, when the cancer has spread to distant tissues, organs, or lymph nodes.

Lung cancer issues among Delaware women are of particular concern. In the 2009-2013 period, Delaware women ranked 11th highest in the nation for lung cancer mortality while Delaware men ranked 16thhighest.

However, fro 1999-2003 to 2009-2013, Delaware’s lung cancer mortality rates declined 36 percent among African-American males and 23 percent among African-American females.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 85 percent to 90 percent of lung cancers are caused by tobacco use. Though cigarette smoking among Delaware adults was at an all-time low of 20 percent, according to the 2014 BRFS, it remains largely unchanged over the last four years

Additionally, while smoking among teens is also at an all-time low, DPH is aware of the increasing use of electronic vaporizing devices (e-cigarettes).

To viewCancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware, 2009-2013and the2016 Analysis of Delaware’s Census Tracts with Elevated Overall Cancer Rates in 2009-2013, visit DPH’s Cancer Prevention and Control Program website athttp://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/dpc/cancer.html.Tolearn more about the Delaware Cancer Consortium, visithttps://www.healthydelaware.org/Consortium