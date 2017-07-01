Dawson writes second book on women business, civic leaders

Fred Dawson has released a second book profiling some of the most accomplished women in the State of Delaware and in the Philadelphia area.

Dawson is a financial services professional in northern Delaware.

Entitled “Pearls: Women Who Radiate Success: Book 2,” co-written with local PR consultant and author Dana Dobson, the book is an personal look at the lives of 21 women from all walks of professional leadership—higher education, health care, politics, entrepreneurship, arts, big business and nonprofit, including:

Advertisement Patricia Beebe, President & CEO, Food Bank of Delaware

Bebe Ross Coker, community service legend and literacy ddvocate

Peggy Delfabbro, CEO, M. Davis & Sons

Roxane Ferguson. executive director, Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

Pat Forester, founder, Forester & Company

Jane Golden, founder and executive director, City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program

Guillermina González, executive director, Delaware Arts Alliance

Sarah Ives (Sally) Gore, retired human resources, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Anne T. Hogan, CEO, Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay

Robin Horn, M.D. cardiologist, Christiana Care Health System

Susan Hum, costume designer for David Letterman

Janet Killian, president and Founder, Gemini Janitorial Services

Rita Landgraf, former Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health & Social Svcs.

Carla Markell, former First Lady of Delaware

Kathy Matt, Ph.D., dean of the College of Health Sciences at University of Delaware

Alisa Morkides, founder & owner, Brew Ha Ha

Janice Nevin, M.D., CEO, Christiana Care Health System

Robyn Odegaard, Ph.D., CEO, Champion Performance Development

Danielle Rice, director of the Museum Leadership Graduate Program, Drexel University

Polly Sierer, Mayor of Newark.

Beverly Stewart, M.Ed., president & director, Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc.

“These women have experienced challenges of all types during the courses of their lives and careers—the loss of loved ones, serious illnesses, career upheavals and gender discrimination,” said Dawson. “What makes these women different is that each of them understands her worth, refused to give up when life got tough and achieved great professional and spiritual success as a result.”

Dawson’s inspiration for the book project came from his mother, June Dawson, a single mother who raised three boys while working full time on the assembly line at the Newark Chrysler Plant in the 50s and 60s.

“Mom worked in a blue-collar atmosphere dominated by men, and I learned later in life that the gender discrimination in her work environment was rampant, and that she endured many humiliating and embarrassing moments at the hands of her male co-workers,” said Dawson, “but she never let them get her down. Her influence shaped my life for the better, and it’s why I have dedicated my professional life to the service and support of high-achieving women.”

Book one won first place in the nonfiction category at the Delaware Press Association’s annual communications competition and took first place in the National Federation of Press Women’s 2016 annual communications competition.

“Pearls: Women Who Radiate Success, Book 2” is available on Amazon at http://amzn.to/2rkvbLz. All sales proceeds benefit the Fresh Start Scholarship Foundation, a Delaware-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women improve their lives through education and mentorship.