Business people: July 5, 2017

Technology Forum elects new board members

The board of Technology Forum of Delaware recently elected three new directors to help lead the organization in its mission to help the region’s technology business leaders acquire the knowledge, resources and connections needed to complete and succeed in a global economy.

Joining Tech Forum’s board of directors are Justin Dunn, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing for WSFS Bank; Avie Silver, Advertising Director for Delaware Business Times; and Helen Stimson, President of the Delaware BioScience Association.

University of Delaware names interim HR chief

Darcell Griffith, director of Compensation and Benefits in Human Resources at the University of Delaware, has been named interim chief human resources officer (CHRO) at the University, effective July 1, Alan Brangman, executive vice president and University treasurer, announced today.

The chief human resources officer provides strategic leadership on human resource matters to the University senior administration, faculty and staff. The CHRO also leads the University’s Human Resources team, which provides a range of services to employees, including employee relations, HR systems, employee development, compensation and benefits, and recruitment.

Griffith, who has been part of the Human Resources team at UD since 2008, currently serves as director of Compensation and Benefits, which includes providing counsel to senior administration on salary administration and organizational design, as well as management and evaluation of all benefit programs to ensure cost effectiveness and regulatory compliance.

Chesapeake announces executive appointments

Chesapeake Utilities CorporationChesapeake Utilities Corporation announced five executive appointments for team members of the corporate office as well as for the Company’s Chesapeake Utilities, Peninsula Energy Services Company (Pand Sharp Energy business units.

Lou Anatrellahas joined the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer. He is responsible for the Company’s people strategy and leading the human resources function which includes talent management, leadership development and executive succession planning; employee relations; compensation and benefits; and diversity.

Aleida Socarráshas been promoted to Vice President of Chesapeake Utilities. Socarrás will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activities of the Delmarva Natural Gas and Sandpiper Energy gas distribution systems on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Tom Mahnhas been promoted to Vice President of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and will continue to serve as Treasurer and head of the Finance Department.

Al Gallohas been promoted to Assistant Vice President of PESCO, the company’s non-regulated energy marketing business.

Andy Hessonhas been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Sharp Energy, the Company’s non-regulated propane distribution company.

UD grad name VP of development

Florida-based True Incentive has select Hans Gillan as Vice President/Business Development. In his new role, Gillan will cultivate a new business unit within True estate and home improvement.

Gillan, who holds a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Delaware, has held marketing and business development positions in South Florida, prior to joining True Incentive in his new capacity