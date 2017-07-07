Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Delaware

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Delaware next week.

The team will parade through Newark, pulling the famous red, white and gold carriage as it makes deliveries to downtown businesses.

The appearance will take place on Saturday, July 15, from 2 – 4 p.m., beginning in the Newark Shopping Center on East Main Street and traveling to the Park-N-Shop plaza on South Main Street.

The team will also make three other appearances in the state:

– Dewey Beach Parade on Wednesday, July 12th from 6-8 p.m.

– Dover Downs Hotel Casino on Thursday, July 13th from 6-8 p.m.

– Blue Rocks Stadium, Wilmington on Friday, July 14th from 5-7 p.m.

In Newark, there will be a rolling closure of one lane on E. Main Street from the area of Tyre Avenue to South Main Street between 2- 4 p.m., as well as a slight delay on South Main Street from W. Main Street to Apple Road.

In addition, metered parking near planned stops may be unavailable until the carriage has traveled past the area. The planned stops are expected to be a short duration (3-5 minutes) and traffic is expected to continue to flow through the respective areas during the event.

Presently, the Budweiser Clydesdales reside at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis; Merrimack, NH; and Fort. Collins, CO for public viewing. Visitors can also see the Clydesdales up close at Warm Springs Ranch, the premier Budweiser Clydesdales breeding establishment in Boonville, MO and at their training facility on the grounds of Grant’s Farm in St. Louis. Both attractions are open seasonally.

The draft horsesfirst appeared in the Super Bowl in 1986, and have since appeared in more than 25 Super Bowl commercials for the company.