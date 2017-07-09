Bayhealth reaches technology milestone

Bayhealth announced that it has achieved the HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 on the EMR Adoption Model.

Bayhealth’s Stage 6 recognition symbolizes its drive to bring high-quality technology to patients in the community, a release stated.

Last year, Bayhealth implemented the Epic electronic health record (EHR), which put the entire health care system on the same electronic medical record system.

HIMSS Analytics is a global healthcare advisor.

HIMSS Analytics developed the EMR Adoption Model in 2005 and the Outpatient EMR Adoption Model in 2012 as a methodology for evaluating the progress and impact of electronic medical record systems for hospitals.

Tracking their progress in completing eight stages (0-7), hospitals can review the implementation and utilization information technology applications with the intent of reaching Stage 7, which represents an advanced electronic patient record environment.

Receiving the Stage 6 recognition shows Bayhealth has:

– Made significant executive commitments and investments

· Appeared to have a significant advantage over competitors for patient safety, clinician support, clinician recruitment, and competitive marketing for both consumers and nurse recruitment

· Fully automated/paperless medical records thanks to the implementation of IT applications across most of the inpatient and outpatient care settings

· Started evaluating its data for care delivery process improvements and are documenting significant improvements in this area

· Made investments that are within reach of most hospitals and recognizes the strategic value of improving patient care with the EMR

· Began to create strategic alignments with its medical staff to effectively utilize information technology to improve the patient safety environment

· Is well positioned to provide data to key stakeholders, such as payers, the government, physicians, consumers, and employers to support electronic health record environments and health information exchanges

Stage 6 hospitals also have achieved a significant advantage in their IT capabilities that position them to successfully address many of the current industry transformations, such as Meaningful Use criteria in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, claims attachments for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, pay for performance, and government quality reporting program.

“Technology drives high-quality health care and volume improvement,” said Bayhealth’s Chief Medical Information Officer Jonathan Kaufmann. “We didn’t do all of this work for the award, but instead because it was the right thing to do for our patients. The HIMSS criteria gave us a framework and proven strategy to do that.”

Visitbayhealth.orgfor information on services provided at Bayhealth.