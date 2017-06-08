WSFS receives Great Workplace Award from Gallup

WSFS Financial Corporation, the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced WSFS received a 2017 Gallup Great Workplace Award.

In only its second year of eligibility, this is also the second consecutive year that WSFS has received this award.

WSFS Bank was presented with the award on June 7 in New York City.

The award is Gallup’s highest honor. It is presented to organizations whose employees exemplify high levels of involvement, enthusiasm, and commitment throughout every facet of their work environment, which creates a positive impact on organizational success and a competitive advantage, a release stated.

Engaged employees drive an organization’s goals because they truly care about their work and their company, the release stated.

“We humbly accept the award, and are gratified by this honor for the second year in a row,” said Mark A. Turner, CEO of WSFS Bank. “Focusing our efforts on engagement has led us to new heights, sparking innovation and high-performance, which provides us the ability to better serve our communities. Our dedicated Associates live out our mission daily and this achievement is a testament to their unwavering commitment to this company and to those we serve.”