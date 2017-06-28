Wilmington named top micro-city by magazine

The recent selection of Wilmington as the overall leading “American City of the Future” by fDi Magazine was noted by the Wilmington Leaders Alliance (WLA), a group of more than 30 businesses, civic organizations and foundations.

.At its formal launch at the Chase Center in March, WLA introduced their vision of making Wilmington “the most dynamic small city in America.” Wilmington has been struggling with a high homicide rate, despite investments in the riverfront and other areas.

“The fDi Magazine report highlights the foundational strengths of Wilmington as a great place to work, live and play,” said Mark Turner, WLA Executive committee member and CEO of WSFS Bank.“Even more exciting is the current momentum of the area, which includes new leadership at the city, county and state level, and the re-invigoration of the business, academic and non-profit communities to work with the public sector to see Wilmington achieve its full potential.”

Cities in the study conducted by the fDi Intelligence Division of “The Financial Times” were classified by population size: major, large, mid-sized small and micro. The 39 cities along with Wilmington in the “micro” classification were then graded in five categories: economic potential, business friendliness, human capital and lifestyle, cost effectiveness and connectivity.

In addition to winning the overall ranking, Wilmington also had the top score in the economic potential and connectivity categories, as well as coming in ninth in the human capital and lifestyle classification.

“Wilmington has an incredible wind at its back right now and national publications are starting to recognize this promise,” said Christopher Buccini, WLA Executive Committee member and Managing Partner of The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. “It is terrific to see our city being highlighted amongst its peers for attributes that are so essential to its continued growth and success such as economic potential, employee base, quality of life and connectivity.”

Focused on four core areas—leadership, economic development, education and safety—the WLA is working to raise awareness, disseminate information, support innovation, leverage resources and advocate for growth, a release stated.

“The WLA believes that now is the time to create a better business and social environment for the companies, employees and citizens of the city,” stated Paul McConnell,board president of WLA and Partner, McConnell Johnson Real Estate. “This national distinction will help bolster the city’s image and encourage continued prosperity in the future.”