Wilmington-based Intellitec named to top 100 accounting software reseller list

Intellitec Solutions, Wilmington, has been named to the Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs for 2017. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and installation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software used by larger organizations.

“We want to congratulate this year’s class of Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of Bob Scott’s Insights. “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.” The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable athttp://www.bobscottsinsights.com.

Rick Sommer, president of Intellitec Solutions, credits the award to interest in cloud-based ERP solutions that Intellitec provides. “We are pleased to again receive this recognition. We have seen a great deal of growth in our Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics practice – especially with the roll out of Dynamics 365 as well as clients looking to move traditional Dynamics licenses to an Azure hosted environment”, said Sommer, referring to Intellitec Solutions cloud focus. “Being cited by Bob Scott’s Insights is validation we are achieving our mission of being a Trusted Cloud ERP Advisor.”

Bob Scott has offered email newsletters for over 18 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter and website since 2009.

