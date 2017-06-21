Wheeler, Wolfenden and Dwares website honored

The website of Wheeler Wolfenden and Dwares, CPAs was honored by Hermes Creative Awards and an award from the Delaware Press Association.

Hermes Creative Awards presented the firm with a Gold Award in the Professional Services Website category. With nearly 6,000 entries from across the U.S., Canada and 35 countries, the Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Delaware Press Association’s Communications Contest gave accolades to the firm’s website with a First Place Award for the writing of the site’s “About Us” page. The DPA Communications Contest encourages and rewards excellence in communication. Open to all professional communicators in Delaware, the entries are judged by out-of-state communications professionals to ensure impartiality.

Wheeler Wolfenden and Dwares, CPAs, a full-service accounting firm with offices in Wilmington and Lewes,