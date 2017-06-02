After wave of overdose deaths, state makes plea for addiction treatment

With seven suspected overdose deaths in Delaware since Monday and multiple overdoses within hours of one another on Tuesday in New Castle County, the Department of Health and Social Services is asking Delawareans suffering from addiction to seek out treatment.

The suspected overdose deaths – one on Sunday, three on Monday, two on Wednesday and one on Thursday bring the total of suspected overdose deaths this year in Delaware to 95.

Last year, 308 people died of overdoses in Delaware, up 35 percent from the 228 total deaths in 2015, according to the Division of Forensic Science. Paramedics and the Delaware State Police also responded to a number of overdoses in New Castle County on Tuesday in less than eight hours.

Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker, a family physician, urged people in active use or their families to call DHSS’ 24/7 Mobile Crisis Hotline to be connected to staff who can help them navigate the most appropriate treatment services. In New Castle County, call 1-800-652-2929. In Kent and Sussex counties, call 1-800-345-6785.

“Addiction is taking an incredible toll on individuals suffering from this disease,” Walker said. “It takes a toll on their families, as well, who are desperate to get their loved ones connected to treatment. As a Department, we have increased treatment services across the state, and will do more in the coming months. I urge individuals in active use to call our Mobile Crisis Hotline in order to take that first step toward recovery.”

The Delaware General Assembly has increased funding for the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health in order to add capacity to the public treatment system statewide. The increased funding has been used to:

Open a second withdrawal management clinic in November 2015 in Harrington, joining one in New Castle County, near Elsmere. Both locations now offer new and expanded withdrawal management services.

Expand residential treatment beds from one location to four locations in February 2016, with new beds open in Smyrna (men), Dover (one location for men; one for women) and Delaware City (women), increasing total capacity by 22 percent. These beds are available for people who have received withdrawal management services and are in need of residential treatment to further their recoveries. The changes increased the total number of residential treatment beds from 78 to 95, with all beds having a variable length of stay.

Increase residential treatment beds for young people age 18 to 25, with 16 new beds expected to be online late this summer, bringing the total to 32 beds.

Provide 16 beds for individuals suffering from significant co-occurring disorders (mental illness and addiction).

Double the number of recovery house beds statewide, with 120 bedsnow available to aid individuals in making the transition back to their communities.

Expand outpatient treatment services statewide to include a full continuum of support.

Open a second Recovery Response Center in Newark, joining an existing center in Ellendale, to provide medical assessments of individuals in immediate crisis for addiction or mental illness.

DHSS’ has rolled out a redesigned HelpIsHereDE.com, a site for people seeking information and resources about addiction treatment, recovery or prevention.

In addition tosupporting family members by using the resources on HelpIsHereDE.com, loved ones of those struggling with addiction can get trained on the use of naloxone.

For people in the community, naloxone is simple to administer, has proven to save lives and provides an opportunityfor recovery. To learn more about community naloxone training classes in Delaware click on the link below:

http://www.helpisherede.com/Content/Documents/DOSE_Program_Schedule_.pdf