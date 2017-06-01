Visting judges to take on some of the case load of Delaware federal court
Due to vacancies, U.S. District Court has found it necessary to invite judges from outside of the District of Delaware to handle cases.
The court has created a “roster” of visiting judges, which consists of the following judges:
• Judge Mitchell Goldberg of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania
• Judge Gerald McHugh of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania
• Judge Mark Kearney of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania
• Senior Judge Eduardo Robreno of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania
Beginning immediately, the Court will be reassigning a portion of Senior Judge Sue Robinson’s cases to a visiting judge. When Judge Sue Robinson retires from the bench in July, it is anticipated that the overwhelming majority of her cases will be reassigned to a visiting judge, a release stated.
Also beginning immediately, the Court will be reassigning certain cases from the Vacant Judgeship docket (“VAC”) to a visiting judge.
Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, has agreed to sit by designation and handle a District of Delaware case. His colleague, Judge Kent A. Jordan, has presided over multiple cases for Delaware over the past decade and will be continuing this practice.
According to a release, the court remains hopeful that the vacancies will be filled in a timely manner.
