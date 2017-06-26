(Video) Metro Diner to open in July; plans call for hiring 100

Metro Diner, is coming to Delaware, with a release stating that the restaurant will bring 100 jobs to the region when it opens in July.

A breakdown between full and part-time positions was not offered.

Applications will be accepted now through the July opening for various positions including server, host and kitchen staff. Those wishing to apply, can visitmetrodiner.com/employment, select the “Newark” location, and complete the online application.

Interested applicants can also visit the hiring site, located at 4625 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713 to apply in person, or call (302) 273-0850.

Advertisement

The 3,450-square-foot diner is located in the Omega Shopping Center south of Newark at the former location of a Wawa store.

The restaurant will seat more than 140 and serve comfort food staples with a twist, the release stated.

Offerings include Fried Chicken and Waffles topped with a house-made strawberry butter, and the favorite Yo Hala on the Square – a stuffed challah bread French toast with a house-made strawberry and blueberry compote.

Metro will offer more of a southern touch than most diners in the area with grits and hashbrowns as sides.

Chefs prepare everything in-house, from the sauces, soups and compotes to the home fries and chips, the release stated.

Metro Diner operates more than 30 locations across the United States, with five more, including its Newark location, coming soon.

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family started out with a single eatery in Jacksonville, FL. It picked up some measure of fame when it was featured in the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Further information is available at www.metrodiner.com