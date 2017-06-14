Trauma cases lead Blood Bank to see more common O positive

A rash of trauma cases in recent days has put a critical strain on the local blood supply, prompting the Blood Bank of Delmarva to ask for help from donors

“Unfortunately a succession of trauma situations has had a negative impact on our supply of blood, especially O positive, one of the most common blood types there is, said Michael Waite, Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) director of Marketing and Community Relations. “Our supply of O+ is usually pretty robust, but these occurrences over the last few days have really hampered our ability to replace what’s already been used and is continuing to be used.”

Donors of any blood type are always welcome, but this time it’s our O positive donors who are getting the call.

“If we don’t get assistance from those who are able to donate, it could potentially impact patient care and we cannot let that happen” said Waite. “If you have the ability to donate, please make an appointment to do so at your earliest convenience. We need your help to save lives.”

Blood Bank of Delmarva has five fixed donor locations— Newark, Dover, Wilmington, Chadds Ford, and Salisbury, MD — as well as more than 30 regularly scheduled mobile locations.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome during this critical time. The nonprofit organization needs 350 donors a day to meet the needs of the hospitals served in the Delmarva region to ensure that more than 20,000 patients a year receive blood transfusions.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.DelmarvaBlood.org, call 1 888 8-BLOOD-8 or download their free mobile app.