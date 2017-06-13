Traffic changes announced for areas around Firefly Music Festival

The Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced changes in traffic patterns as fans head for the Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway. The days of music will get under way on Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18.

DelDOT's Transportation Management Center (TMC) staff in coordination with the City of Dover Police and Delaware State Police will monitor traffic in and around the Dover vicinity to ensure safe travel for motorists. With the expected number of patrons attending the festival, Leipsic Road and Persimmon Tree Road in the vicinity of Dover International Speedway will be closed to through traffic beginning at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 until Sunday evening, June 18.

At the conclusion of the festival, all roads will be reopened. Local residents will not have access through the closure area until the end of the festival.

Camping/RV processing will be located at Dover International Speedway (DIS) Lot 1. Lot 1 is the largest DIS parking lot) located south of the speedway bordered by US 13, Leipsic Road, and Plaza Drive. Traffic from the south will enter Lot 1 from US 13 through JeffericBoulevard, and from the north using Leipsic Road.

Campers/RVs from the north will use Route 1 to Exit 104 to US 13 to a left turn at Leipsic Road. Should traffic conditions warrant, Exit 104 and Exit 98 from SR 1 will be closed, and traffic will be directed to Exit 95 to Bay Road onto US 13 North to Lot 1 via Jefferic Boulevard.

Once each vehicle is processed in Lot 1 they will exit at the east end of Lot 1 back to Leipsic Road to their assigned camping area.

For festival patrons who are not camping on Dover International Speedway property, daily parking is available in speedway parking lots. Daily parking lots are accessible from the Main Entrance to Dover International Speedway from US 13.

“Will Call” passes for Firefly will be processed at Delaware Technical Community College located in north Dover; access to Delaware Technical Community College will be via Scarborough Road. Firefly patrons are encouraged to have their “will call” passes before being processed for camping.

Traffic tie-ups came in the festival’s early existing, but have since been reduced by changes in traffic patterns.

Motorists can adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available and can be downloaded free at the Google Play and Apple store, search for “DelDOT.” WTMC 1380 AM is also available through the DelDOT App. \

For real-time traffic information, visit www.DelDOT.gov and follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/DelawareDOT plus Twitter www.twitter.com/DelawareDOT

