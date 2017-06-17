Thompson named Executive Director of Medical Society of Delaware

The Executive Board of the Medical Society of Delaware, Newark, named Mark B. Thompson, as the Society’s next Executive Director, effective July 1.

The announcement comes after a national search to replace Mark A. Meister who announced his retirement in January of this year. Meister served in the post since joining the organization in April of 1989.

“Our focus was to identify an exceptional leader who could continue Mark Meister’s great work as a strong voice for the medical profession and tireless advocacy for Delaware’s physician community, while successfully guiding MSD through the ever changing landscape of medicine” said President Dr. Prayus Tailor.

Thompson has nearly 25 years of experience in health care, including the last six years serving as the Medical Society’s External Affairs Officer where he was responsible for government relations, public relations, and community outreach initiatives, as well as the Delaware Medical Political Action Committee (DELPAC).

He also is active on a number of committees and boards including the Delaware Health Resources Board and the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Health Care Committee.

“This is truly an honor and I am most grateful for the opportunity to serve in such a capacity to continue to advance our time-honored mission,” says Thompson. “I cannot think of a more dynamic and challenging time in health care than that of today. But, with these challenges come opportunities, and I believe that physicians are the ones best suited to have the most positive impact on meaningful health care reform and quality initiatives at both the state and federal levels.”

Before coming to the organization in 2011, Thompson had served as Associate Director, Community Relations at Georgetown University Medical Center; Director of Marketing and Community Relations for St. Francis Healthcare Services in Wilmington; Director of Public Relations and Community Health for Beebe Medical Center; and as Assistant Vice President, Communications and Marketing at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. He has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Duke University and Masters of Health Services Administration from The George Washington University.

