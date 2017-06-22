Teacher of the Year finalists named

Teacher of Year finalists.

Twenty Delaware teachers are finalists to be named Delaware’s 2018 Teacher of the Year.

Selected from among the 9,000 public school teachers in the state, the candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter School Network because of their ability to inspire students with a love of learning, demonstration of professional traits and devotion to teaching.Already leaders among the colleagues in their buildings, each now has assumed a role representing educators in their districts or the charter network.

In October, one will take over the state title from 2017 Delaware Teacher of the Year Wendy Turner, a Mount Pleasant Elementary School teacher in the Brandywine School District.

The 2018 District/Charter Teachers of the Year are:

Appoquinimink

 Cheryl Vest Middletown High Grade 9-12 agri-science
Brandywine Leona Williams

Forwood Elementary

 Grade 4

Caesar Rodney

 Kyle Hill Star Hill Elementary Grade 3

Cape Henlopen

 Corbin Bean Mariner Middle Grade 7 science

Capital

 Alexis Huttie South Dover Elementary Grade 2 immersion

Christina

 Casey Montigney Shue-Medill Middle Grade 6 English

Colonial

 Lakeya Nova Eisenberg Elementary Grade 1

Delmar

 Carol Kline Delmar High Grade 12 English language arts

Indian River

 Lisa Richardson Millsboro Middle Grades 6-8 reading intervention

Lake Forest

 Sarah O’Toole Lake Forest North Elementary Kindergarten

Laurel

 Jennifer Teagle Laurel High School Grade 11 English

Milford

 Michele Davis Ross Elementary Grade 5

New Castle

 Lindsay Tietze Howard High School of Technology Grades 11-12 social studies
County Vo-Tech

POLYTECH

 Judy Campo-Sobota POLYTECH High Grades 9-12 science

Red Clay Consolidated

 Tory Curtis William F. Cooke Elementary Grade 5

Seaford

 Kimberly Marquis Blades Elementary Grade 1

Smyrna

 Denise Boyles Smyrna Middle Grade 8 mathematics

Sussex Tech

 Virginia Forcucci Sussex Technical High Grades 9-12 English

Woodbridge

 Jolene Workman Woodbridge High Grade 9-12 music and drama

Charter Network

 Kelly Krajewski Odyssey Charter School Grade 1
