Teacher of the Year finalists named

Twenty Delaware teachers are finalists to be named Delaware’s 2018 Teacher of the Year.

Selected from among the 9,000 public school teachers in the state, the candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter School Network because of their ability to inspire students with a love of learning, demonstration of professional traits and devotion to teaching.Already leaders among the colleagues in their buildings, each now has assumed a role representing educators in their districts or the charter network.

In October, one will take over the state title from 2017 Delaware Teacher of the Year Wendy Turner, a Mount Pleasant Elementary School teacher in the Brandywine School District.

The 2018 District/Charter Teachers of the Year are:

