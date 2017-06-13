Suspect in shooting of six year old cleared as investigation continues

The search continues for a suspect or suspects in a shooting that left a six-year-old boy with a bullet wound to the head.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert Tracy confirmed that Chelsea Outlaw of New Castle, who was first arrested as a suspect in the case, has been cleared in the shooting of six-year-old Jashown Banner in a vehicle at the corner of 6th and Spruce Streets.

Tracy said investigators have developed new leads with other possible suspects. Tracy said all available leads and evidence are being actively pursued.

People with information about this case are asked to contact Wilmington Police Detective Devon Jones at 302-576-6206. Information may also be submitted through the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tip-Line at 1-800-TIP-3333, where information leading to an arrest may result in a monetary reward. Tips may also be texted to NIXLE at 888777.

Additional updates on this case will be issued by the Wilmington Police Department as new details become available.

The shooting provoked outrage over the level of gun-related violence in the city.