State Senate passes DEDO replacement bill by 19-2 vote

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce praised the passage of a bill that would repeal and replace the Delaware Economic Development officewith a public/private partnership.



The Senate Wednesday night passed House Bill 226 by a 19 to 2 vote, creating the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

Gov. John Carney, whose executive order set the stage for the partnership, is expected to sign the bill.

Advertisement

The bill creates a jointly funded public-private entity that will transform the way our state recruits and retains businesses, a Chamber release stated.

“The Chamber is pleased the General Assembly passed this important piece of legislation. It will be another tool in the economic development toolbox to help revitalize Delaware’s economy.” says James DeChene, State Chamber Sr. vice president, Government Affairs.

The partnership will be both publicly and privately funded, with the agency under the broad umbrella of the Secretary of State’s office. More than a dozen staff members of DEDO will lose their jobs.

The state Tourism Office will also become part of the Secretary of State’s portfolio that includes incorporation activities, the Public Service Commission and regulatory oversight of various professions.

Richard Heffron, president of the State Chamber, said that private funding has been secured for the partnership, which would have a $3 million budget, with the state kicking in two-thirds of that figure.