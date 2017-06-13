State Insurance Dept. adds chat feature to website

The Delaware Department of Insurance has added a live chat support feature to its website. The chat box offers online users a quick and convenient way to connect with a department specialist who can answer basic insurance inquiries. The live chat feature launched Monday, June 12.

“It’s our job to answer insurance questions and our goal to be as accessible as possible in doing so,” said Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “Adding chat support is a win for everyone. It provides our consumers with nearly instant access to our institutional knowledge and it streamlines the process of answering the more straightforward inquiries.”

The Department of Insurance’s live chat support is available Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except state holidays. During offline hours, consumers should leave their contact info within their message so that someone from the department can contact them. The chat box is located in the lower left corner of the department’s web page,

The chat box is located in the lower left corner of the department’s web page, insurance.delaware.gov. Consumers enter their name and email address before initiating a chat.

Advertisement

Agents and consumers with basic questions are encouraged to utilize the chat. Because of the sensitive nature of the information exchanged when filing a complaint, complainants should continue to call the department’s Consumer Services Division at 302-674-7310.