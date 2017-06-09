State Chamber rolls out new website

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce launched its new website at dscc.com earlier in the week.

The revamped site was designed to deliver an improved user experience, more visual impact and easier navigation of content, a release stated.

Features of the site include advocacy resources, such as a ‘Find Your Legislator’ tool, bill search, district maps, and the 2017 Legislative Roster; the DSCC Job Bank, which is free for Chamber members to post job openings on, and open to all job seekers; and a membership directory to connect users with businesses throughout the state.

The site also houses a tourism-focused section directing visitors to partner organizations across the state. The chamber’s weekly legislative updates can now all be accessed directly from the website as well.

All users will be able to register for events, find links to various state and county resources, and learn more about the State of Delaware and the chamber itself. Chamber members will still be able to log into their password protected accounts to manage information and submit company-specific events to the Members Event Calendar.