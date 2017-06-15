Standard Solar completes four-campus project at Delaware Tech

Standard Solar, Inc., in a partnership with Urban Grid, announced the completion of the second phase of a 2.1 megawatt (MW), two-phase solar project for Delaware Technical Community College (Delaware Tech).

The final phase features a 449 kilowatt (kW) carport and a 296 kW rooftop array on the Terry Campus in Dover and two rooftop arrays totaling 585 kW on the Owens Campus in Georgetown. Phase One of the system included 806 kW on four campuses. That project went online in 2013.

The combined project is one of the largest solar systems in Delaware and is expected to generate more than 2,960,000 kilowatt hours per year. This amount of power is equivalent to offsetting the CO2 emissions from 2.2 milion pounds of coal or 220 homes’ energy use for each year.

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with both Standard Solar and Urban Grid during the past four years as part of the College’s Sustainability Energy Management Plan to reduce our carbon footprint 20% by the year 2020,” said college President, Dr. Mark T. Brainard. “This project, combined with the implementation of over $6 million in energy conservation measures throughout the college and the good work of the Campus Energy Task Forces will result in exceeding our goal three years early.”

The arrays are expected to offset approximately 12 percent of the annual total energy needs of the four campuses.

“We look forward to bringing additional affordable energy to the Delaware Tech community, helping it manage its energy future and demonstrating its environmental leadership,” said Scott Wiater, CEO, Standard Solar. “Developing projects in an educational setting, knowing students will have access to hands-on energy generation learning, is particularly rewarding.”

Delaware Tech’s focus on advancing energy management studies includes energy labs in all three counties and associate degrees in renewable energy, solar, energy management, and building automation systems.Urban Grid financed the projects through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Delaware Tech. While this installation will offset Delaware Tech’s energy requirements and provide a hedge against potentially volatile energy prices into the future, it will also contribute to Delaware’s renewable energy portfolio standard.

“Urban Grid is very excited to complete this second phase of solar projects for Delaware Tech with Standard Solar. Delaware Tech has shown an unwavering commitment to sustainability and energy independence. We were pleased to once again partner with Delaware Tech and Standard Solar to bring these projects to completion,” stated Adam Thompson, vice president of dDevelopment & operations for Urban Grid.