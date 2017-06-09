St. Anthony’s Italian Festival gets underway on Sunday

St. Anthony of Padua will host its 43rd annual Italian Festival beginning Sunday, June 11, continuing through the following Sunday, June 18. The 2017

The festival’s theme will center on Sicily.

The eight-day festival takes place at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The festival will celebrate the island through cuisine, music and art.

Festival attendees can visit Chef Furio’s Sicilian Café for a real taste of Sicily, watch as women in the community partake in the traditional Italian Sfilata dei Fiori (Parade of Flowers) procession and be a part of the “Light up the Night” experience featuring the Wilmington skyline.

Patrons can visit venues like Il Mercato, which will include a variety of authentic handcrafted items fashioned in Italy by local artists who were inspired by the colors and charm of Sicily.

This year’s festival emulates the country’s distinctive personality through its revived vendor promenade on Scott Street between 9th & 10th streets. Scott Street will include tented seating, along with the Scott Street bar and extended Italian food court.

The Festival will end on Sunday, June 18, with a Mass in Italian held at 12:30 p.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church. Mass will be followed by the Festa Patronale (Procession of Saints) through Little Italy at 2:00 p.m.

Days and times are as follows:

Sunday, June 11: 2:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Monday–Friday, June 12–16: 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: 2:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18: 2:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Weekly passes are available on-site for $15. Daily admission is $5 for ages 14 to 61 and free for seniors over 61. Children under 14 also get in free when accompanied by an adult (over 18).

All proceeds from the event will benefit St. Anthony of Padua Grade School. For complete information, visit www.stanthonysfestival.com.