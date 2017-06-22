Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes breaks ground for 4th location in Middletown

Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes and Crematory has broken ground for a new site at 275 East Main Street in Middletown.

The site will be the fourth location for the funeral home, with other locations in New Castle, Newark and Delaware City.

“Middletown was a natural fit to be the fourth location for Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory. We have always admired the camaraderie and hometown feel of Middletown,” said owner Matthew C. Smith, a Middletown resident. “From Main Street to Cochran Square, Middletown has grown by leaps and boundsyet has been able to maintain that hometown feeling that everyone is welcome,” said Smith. “We look forward to being a part of it.”

The engineering and construction management firm of i3a, based in Smyrna, and headed by Edward H. Ide, III, President, is overseeing the development of the site.

The groundbreaking ceremony late last month was led by Smith and his father and former owner of Spicer-Mullikin, Harvey Smith, Jr. “I was honored to have served so many families for so long, and I am proud that Spicer-Mullikin will continue the company’s century-old tradition of compassionate, dignified service in Middletown,” said Harvey Smith.