Speakman launches advertising campaign that features its Delaware roots

Speakman has launched an adveristing campaign in its home state. The “Designed with Life in Mind.” captures moments that occur throughout our day-to-day lives and how Speakman fixtures have been a part of these moments, for close to 150 years.

“Since 1869, we’ve been a proud and steady presence in Delaware,” says Bob Knoll, CEOof Speakman. “With this campaign, our goal was to not only highlight our rich history, but also to showcase our substantial catalog of high-performing products.”

The campaign includes a series of 30 and 15-second commercials, print, digital and radio advertisements, as well as a series of billboards.

“When we begin designing a product, we consider the people who will be ultimately using it. It influences every decision we make, whether it’s a shower head, a faucet or a piece of emergency equipment” says Kristin Barclay, vice president ofproduct and marketing at Speakman. “This campaign is intended to make that connection. Whether you’re at home, at work, or even on vacation – Speakman products are designed specifically with your life in mind.”

Each video was shot locally and produced by Freshfly, a full-service production company located in Philadelphia.

Speakman is also supporting key Delaware events this spring and summer as the official shower head of the Firefly Music Festival, and lead sponsor of the AIfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children Spring Prom, the Clean Water Rally in Dover, and The Dogfish Dash in Milton. The “Designed with Life in Mind” videos can be found at YouTube.com/Speakmanco and can also be seen

at select movie theaters throughout the state of Delaware.

The family-owned company,based in New Castle, produces plumbing products and emergency equipment. Markets includes homes and luxury hotels.