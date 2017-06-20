Small Business Administration honors M&T Bank

M&T Bank accepted an award from the Small Businss Administration for providing the highest number of 7(a) loans for the 2016 SBA year ending September 30, 2016.

The 7(a) Loan Program is SBA’s primary program for helping start-up and existing small businesses, with financing used for a variety of general business purposes.

The SBA does not make loans itself, but guarantees loans made by participating lending institutions.

Taxpayer funds are only used in the event of borrower default. This reduces the risk to the lender but not to the borrower, who remains obligated for the full debt, even in the event of default.