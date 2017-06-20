Rehoboth tract that includes future Iron Hill restaurant site goes for $13.5M

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0
MarkMoz12 / Flickr

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) today announced the $13.5 million sale of 10.3-acre parcel at the southeast corner of the Coastal Highway (Route 1) and Holland Glade Road.

According to a release from Newmark Knight Frank (NGF), the property is the last large commercial land tract along the Route 1 corridor between Lewes and Rehoboth.

Mike Margolis, Dave Dolan and Neal Dangello of NKF represented the seller, the Corrado Family, LLC in the sales transaction. Coastal Station Development Co., LLC was the buyer.

Advertisement

The site will be redeveloped. The first phase will include a Royal Farms convenience store and Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant. Plans call for the Iron Hill to open in the summer of 2018.

The area includes the three Tanger Outlet Centers

Neal Dangello, senior managing director, stated that “NKF was able to achieve the $1.310M+ per acre high-water mark price by creatively structuring a lengthy due diligence period which allowed Coastal Station Development Co., LLC the time to design the project and gain a portion of the approvals prior to closing. As a result, they are able to put shovels in the ground in the coming weeks following settlement.”

Newmark Knight Frank, London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices have 14,100 professionals who operate from more than 400 on six continents. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

NKF is a part of BGC Partners, Inc., a publicly traded company.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCitizens for Pro-Business Delaware doubles down on getting Senate vote
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a five-day-a-week newsletter and associated website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement