Siegfried Group opens office in Washington, D.C. area

Siegfried Group has openeda Washington, D.C.-area office at 7900 Tysons One Place in the Tysons Corner area of northernVirginia.

Siegfried,which is based in Wilmington, has 18 offices across the country and employs more than 600 people.

“It feels great to open this tremendous new office space,” said Bill Schieffer, senior vice president and Regional Market Leader of Siegfried’s South Region. “The D.C. Metro area is so rich with our nation’s history and full of the vibrancy of the future — it’s a truly unique place to live, work, or just visit. We’re excited to continue infusing our Firm’s higher purpose to all of our stakeholders: our clients, our professionals, everyone we touch. We are helping people become better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.”

“I’ve been with Siegfried for many years, and I’ve had the privilege of watching our Firm evolve over time,” said Deb Urie, managing director of Siegfried’s Washington, D.C. Metro Market. “It’s beyond exciting to have been part of that evolution and to have played such an important role, specifically in the growth of our Market in D.C.”

Advertisement

Siegfried is an accounting and consulting firm.