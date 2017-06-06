Shots fired from car as man walked on Route 896 in Pencader area

Delaware State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting incident near a Glasgow industrial park.

A28-year-old Wilmington man was walkingon Route 896 in the area of Executive Drive at the Pencader Industrial Park.

The victimsaid he was approached by a dark coloredvehicle withtinted windows. A male subject in the front passenger seat of the car then fired multiple rounds.

The vehicle then leftthe area and was last seen fleeing in a southbound direction on Route 896. The man was not injured and could not provideany further information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Al Garcia at302-834-2630.