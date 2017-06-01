Sheraton Suites loan moves to special servicer status

Financial rating firm Fitch has reported that a $34 million loan for the Sheraton Suites hotel in downtown Wilmington has been moved to special servicing status.

The commercial real estate loan tracking firm, Trepp reported the loan was transferred “for imminent maturity default ahead of its scheduled balloon date in June 2017.”

Special servicing means that the organization servicing the loan must approve expenditures and other transactions.

Advertisement

According to Trepp, the 223-room full-service Sheraton hotel at 422 Delaware Avenue was built in 1989and consists of eight floors totaling 152,989 square feet.

The hotel recently went through renovations in 2005-2006, as well as 2013 with upgrades to its guestroom and corridors. The hotel has a restaurant as well as meeting space but competes with other downtown hotels as well as the new Westin on the riverfront.

The hotel has a restaurant as well as meeting space, but competes with other downtown hotels as well as the new Westin on the riverfront. Its location is a few bloacks away from the Rodney Square hub of downtown.

The borrower has indicated that the property faces challenges in a soft market with new supply, but are actively pursuing new business opportunities.

According to Trepp,occupancy rates have ranged between 66 and 68 percent.