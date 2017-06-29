Richards Paving named top paving contractor

Locally-owned Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving has made the list every year since 2014.

“It is humbling to be recognized as a top paver for the fourth year in a row,” said Richard Piendak, founder and owner of Richards Paving, “Our employees make it all possible. They do everything they can to deliver quality service to our commercial and residential customers.”

Richards Paving has been in business for For 44 years. The company’ has its own northern Delaware hot mix asphalt plant, ensuring that it continually has an adequate supply of hot mix asphalt for both commercial and residential use.

“Our ability to supply our own hot mix asphalt makes us unique within Delaware,” said Piendak, “it allows us to service commercial and residential customers from end-to-end in the paving process. In fact, many other papers in Delaware buy their hot mix asphalt from us.”

For more information about Richards Paving visit RichardsPaving.com.

