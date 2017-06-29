Richards Paving named top paving contractor

“It is humbling to be recognized as a top paver for the fourth year in a row,” said Richard Piendak, founder and owner of Richards Paving, “Our employees make it all possible. They do everything they can to deliver quality service to our commercial and residential customers.”

Richards Paving has been in business for For 44 years. The company’ has its own northern Delaware hot mix asphalt plant, ensuring that it continually has an adequate supply of hot mix asphalt for both commercial and residential use.