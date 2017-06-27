Republicans draft bill to keep lights on if budget deal is not reached

Republicans are drafting legislation that would fund the Delaware state government through the month of July if no budget deal is reached by July 1st.

“We continue to hope that we will be able to finalize a budget by July 1st,” said Senate Minority Leader Gary Simpson- R-Milford. “But in the event that we are unable to come to an agreement, it is important to us that the state government continue to operate.”

Legislators appear to be deadlocked as the June 30 midnight deadline approaches. Sessions often stretch into the early morning hours on July 1.

The proposed legislation, authored by Senator Colin Bonini, R-Dover South, would fund the state budget for the month of July at current rates of spending and would be introduced in the event that attempts to pass the budget on the last night of session are unsuccessful.

“We are committed to bringing real, structural reform to our state government,” said House Minority Leader Danny Short (R-Seaford), “and if that takes extra time, we believe that continuing to fund operations is the right thing to do.”

While Democrats control both chambers, the budget requires a three-fifths vote for approval The state Constitution also mandates a balanced budget.

Democrats claim revenue increases are needed to fund essential services while Republicans believe that further cuts are needed.

The state faces a budget shortfall that has ranged from $350 million to nearly $400 million, or about 10 percent of the total budget.

The GOP legislation is in the final stages of the drafting process, a release stated.