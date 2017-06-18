Recovery Centers holds ribbon cutting at outpatient site

Earlier in the month, Recovery Centers of America opened its newest outpatient facility at 2383 Limestone Road, Wilmington.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and program included keynote speaker Ashley Biden and Jim Wahlberg,executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, who showed vignettes from his “If Only” film on substance abuse

“I am so grateful and humbled by the guest speakers and turnout today at our open house,” said Corporate Regional Outpatient Director Domenica Personti. “We are excited to bring the RCA neighborhood model of treatment to Delaware and we look forward to being of service and making significant steps forward in our efforts to combat Delaware’s addiction epidemic.”

“Our goal is to offer quality therapeutic programs, and a multitude of resources that our clients, their families, and community members in Wilmington and beyond can utilize in order to engage individuals in long-term recovery,” Personti said.

The Wilmington facility will join nearby in-patient locations inMarylandandNew Jersey.

Ashley Biden is the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice, Inc., a nonprofit agency that provides programs and services.

She spoke vividly to a standing-room-only crowd about her passion for social justice and advocacy, and how RCA’s initiatives provide new options in her home state that match her goals and values.

To learn more about RCA and its approach to individualized, neighborhood-based care visithere.