Quinlan, Setting take court administration positions

The Delaware Judiciary announced that Deputy State Court Administrator Amy Arnott Quinlan will become State Court Administrator when Pat Griffin leaves the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) on June 30 to take a position as Master in Chancery.

It was also announced that former New Castle County Police Chief Elmer M. Setting has been named Deputy State Court Administrator.

“However hard it is to say goodbye to a trusted friend and leader like Pat Griffin, it is also heartening to know that Pat has on her team a person of deep commitment and talent who is ready to step up. From the get-go, Amy Quinlan has set a tone of professionalism, hard work, and creativity that has served our Judiciary well. On critical issues—including criminal justice reform and Access to Justice—Amy has helped our state make substantial progress and has earned our full confidence, said Chief Justice Leo E. Strine, Jr. in announcing Quinlan’s promotion to the top administrative job in the Delaware Courts.

“Our judiciary and our state as a whole are fortunate that one of the most thoughtful and effective police chiefs in our state will help lead the Administrative Office of the Courts. We all recognize the vital role law enforcement plays in enforcing the law but too often we ignore the equally important role that law enforcement has in fulfilling the promise of justice in its broadest sense. Colonel Setting’s commitment to empowering his officers to work closely with the communities they serve and protect, and to also promote mutual understanding, exemplifies how vital our police officers are to community harmony and safety.

Quinlan and Setting, along with veteran Deputy State Court Administrator Dale Matthews who heads up the Judicial Information Center (the technical support arm of the AOC), will now form the new leadership core of the Administrative Office of the Courts, that helps set Judicial Branch policy and provides centralized administration and support.

Quinlan joined the AOC in 2011 after working as an attorney at Morris James LLP for seven years in their Professional Liability Litigation Practice Group and the Business Litigation Practice Group.

Before that, Quinlan was an Associate Attorney at Ashby & Geddes and was a Staff Attorney with Legal Services Corporation of Delaware.

At the AOC, Quinlan has served as Chief Legal Counsel and Policy Advisor, and has managed AOC operations, including judicial and staff training, interpreter services, research and statistics, public information, community outreach, and human resources.

She has also been deeply involved in a number of Judicial Branch.

Setting joins the Delaware Judicial Branch after a 28-year career in law enforcement in Delaware.

Setting replaces James W. Wright who retired from the position of Deputy State Court Administrator on May 31 after more than 11 years with the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Wright joined the Delaware Courts in 2005 after a 25-year career with the Wilmington Police Department.

Setting is a Delaware native, graduate of Alexis I. duPont High School, and U.S. Navy veteran.

He first joined the New Castle County Police in 1989 as a Patrol Officer and over the next two decades worked his way up through the ranks before being named Chief of Police in November 2012. He retired from the New Castle County Police in January 2017.