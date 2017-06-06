Poll shows strong support for TransPerfect cooling off period bill

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware reported that voters continue to support for passage of a bill that would stop a Chancery Court-ordered sale of the company for three years.

CPBD commissioned Slingshot Strategies, LLC to conduct a recent poll of 800 registered Delaware voters. The poll found that 70 percent supported SB53, which would require the Delaware Court of Chancery to wait three years before it can order the sale of a profitable Delaware company such as TransPerfect.

The group has been asking Delaware voters to call and email their Senators who will decide the fate of the bill through radio and print ads, direct mail and email campaigns.

More than 1,400 voters have contacted the committee members over the last month.

“We will continue to direct voters to contact their senators, demanding a full enate vote on SB53, the TransPerfect Bill,” said Chris Coffey, campaign Manager of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware.

“Nearly 250 voters in each of the senators’ districts have called to talk to the Senators about their concern over the message the court sent to businesses in forcing the sale of a private company. We will continue to urge the senators to put their constituents’ concerns, their state’s business-friendly reputation, and more than 4,000 jobs ahead of partisan politics and pass SB53 to the Senate floor.”

The poll confirmed that 72 percent of voters polled would approve of the government trying to save some of the jobs that could be lost because of the court-ordered sale of TransPerfect.