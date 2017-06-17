A Peruvian restaurant will open its new location in Bear later this month.

Four-year-old Peruchos closed a cramped location on Capitol Trail, Newark, at the end of March and announced it would occupy the former Grotto Pizza location at 1200 Pulaski Highway.

The restaurant recently announced it will be open for business on Friday June 23. The restaurant had quickly transformed its exterior but has faced the usual challenges that come with kitchen and interior work.

The added variety is good news for the Bear-Glasgow area, which is heavily populated by chain restaurants.

The new location is in the busy area near Governor’s Square. However, Grotto ended up closing the restaurant in 2015, citing the opening of its restaurant in Middletown.

The Grotto location on eastbound Route 40 &nbs p;was not ideal in the pizza carry out business, which in the late afternoon has an east-to-west commuter pattern.

Perucho’s Capitol Trail location was near the Chicken House, a Peruvian restaurant and specialized in the unique form of spiced rotisserie chicken.

Capitol Trail rival Chicken House has a larger location and offers a larger sit-down dining area as well as alcoholic beverages that include the Pisco Sour, the Peruvian national drink.

According to a Facebook Post from Perucho’s, “Now, we know that this is a big move, and it might be just out of reach for some of our customers but we highly encourage all of our supporters to come on down when we move. We will have much more room for families and a bigger staff to accommodate for all of our old and new customers. With this new location, we would also be able to try a new fast casual restaurant concept that will have all our chicken meals right in front of you for your choosing! This will allow for food to come out faster and for us to be completely transparent with our customers.”

Chicken House operated a location in north Wilmington for a time and more recently opened a restaurant in Middletown.

Both restaurants offer other Peruvian dishes that have become increasingly popular in many areas, including Washington, D.C. Peruvian

Peruvian fare is influenced by the cuisines of China, the U.S., Italy, and other nations.

One example of the melding is an appetizer offering of Peruchos features french fries with bits of hot dog, chicken and sauces. Other offerings from Chicken House and Peruchos feature stir fried rice, pasta and other ingredients.