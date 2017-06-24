Peninsula Home Health, Nanticoke expand relationship in Sussex

Peninsula Home Care at Nanticoke and Nanticoke Health Services are expanding their relationship in order to provide patients with an easier transition from hospital to home care.

PHCN has been named a “Nanticoke Health Services Preferred Provider” for home care. Patients leaving the hospital still have a choice in picking their home care provider.

“Bringing two leading healthcare providers together makes the choice less stressful for patients, and allows them to be confident they are receiving expert care as they continue to recover at home,” said Steven Rose, CEO of Nanticoke Health Services. “Seamless coordination from acute to post-acute care is essential for patients recovering from injury, illness, or surgery or managing a chronic condition.”

Peninsula Home Care at Nanticoke provides skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy as well as nurse’s aides. Patients have 24-hour access to Peninsula Home Care support.

“This partnership allows for a greater opportunity to provide quality care for our community in partnership with the hospital, physicians and other partners,” said Beverly White, Peninsula Home Care at Nanticoke branch director. “Since there has been such a big shift in healthcare, our relationship with Nanticoke Health Services is vital when it comes to the overall picture of a patients’ health and well-being. We work cohesively to provide a continuum of care that will successfully transition each patient from the hospital to home, ultimately avoiding the revolving door back into the hospital. As a locally operated agency, we take pride in taking better care of our neighbors.

In 2016, Peninsula Home Care at Nanticoke achieved the highest star rating (5 out of 5) in patient satisfaction survey results. For more information, visit www.peninsulahomecare.com.

Peninsula serves a portion of southern Delaware and the southern Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is a portfolio company of CHMG Capital, Charlotte, NC.