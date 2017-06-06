Northern Delaware recycling center expands hours, offerings

The Delaware Solid Waste Authority announced expanded residential services at the Delaware Recycling Center in New Castle.

The staffed recycling center will be open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-2:00 .pm. The facility will expand its services to offer electronics recycling six days a week and will continue to accept; single-stream recycling, cardboard recycling, oil and oil filter recycling, household batteries and Styrofoam packaging.

Residents will also be able to continue to drop off household hazardous waste every Wednesday from 10am-2pm. The first Wednesday of each month will include latex paint collection and document shredding collection from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. DSWA will also expand its household hazardous waste collection and document shredding to include the first Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

DSWA will hold a grand opening with a special event on June 17 from 10am-1pm. Residents visiting the center that day will be treated to hot dogs and beverages, and live broadcasts from WDSD 94.7.

Further information is available at DSWA’s Citizens’ Response Line at 1-800-404-7080 or visiting dswa.com to learn more about other DSWA programs and facilities.