Night at Nemours raises $500,000 for hospital

About 700 people attended A Night at Nemours – the annual Nemours gala – held on the Nemours Estate in Rockland, near Wilmington.

The event grossed a record-breaking $500,000. Guests mingled, enjoyed food by Rouge Fine Catering, and danced to music from the FM Band.

The proceeds will benefit The Swank Autism Center, opening in 2018 at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. The Swank Autism Center will expand services for children with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

“Nemours has made a major investment in programs, facilities and research to help change the trajectory of autism in the Delaware Valley,” said Paul Kempinski, president, duPont Hospital for Children and enterprise vice president, Nemours. “Every additional dollar we raise will truly make an impact on the outcomes we deliver for our patient families.”

Over the past 12 years, A Night at Nemours has raised more than $4 million for duPont Hospital for Children for areas including the Cardiac Center, the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, the Emergency Department and other areas.