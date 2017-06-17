Nickle Electrical honored for vo-tech support

Nickle Electrical Companies was recognized for providing service and contributions to the field of career and technical education. The Delaware Advisory Council on Career and Technical Education honored the company at a reception on June 7. Nickle was nominated by Robert Suppe, chairman of the board for R.C. Fabricators, Inc., Wilmington.

“Thank you to Mr. Suppe for the nomination and to the advisory council for this honor,” said Steve Dignan, CEO of Nickle Electrical. “This recognition really goes out to the entire Nickle team and its employees for their dedication to the vo-tech schools and its students. It’s their hard work and support through mentor programs, careers in construction committees, continuing education classes, and more that we’re receiving this award.”

Since Nickle has been in business, the company hired cooperative program students at the beginning of each school year to work side-by-side with experienced electricians.

The company also hires apprentices to guide and mentor on their path towards becoming journeymen.

Nickle currently employs more than 50 people who started as co-ops or apprentices. This group comprises 34 percent of the company’s workforce.