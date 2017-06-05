NextFab to open Wilmington maker space next week

NextFab will launch its third fabrication facility during a grand opening event on June 14.

NextFab Wilmington is a 10,000+ square foot space at 503 N. Tatnall Street in downtown.

The Wilmington opening marks the first time NextFab has expanded outside of Pennsylvania. The organization has two sites in Philadelphia. The project has been in the works for a couple of years.

The open house portion is free and open to the public. An RSVP is required. Reservations can be made online at: https://nextfab.com/event/wilmington-grand-opening/

“Wilmington has a long history of entrepreneurship and fabrication, and thanks to our incredible partners here, NextFab will play an important role in fostering innovation in the city,” said Ken Tomlinson, CFO and venture services director at NextFab. “We’ll have a blend of what everyone knows and loves from the Philadelphia spaces – the studios, co-working, and several offices dedicated to incubated companies. We’re excited to be a part of driving the city’s growth and innovation community.”

“Delaware’s economy will be increasingly driven by entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Gov. John Carney. “We should invest in innovation, help connect small businesses and entrepreneurs with available resources, and make sure Delawareans have the technical skills necessary to succeed in our new economy. NextFab shares that vision and they will make a great addition to Wilmington’s downtown Creative District.”

“We are absolutely thrilled that NextFab has made such a significant investment in Wilmington’s Creative District,” said Carrie Gray, managing director of Wilmington Renaissance Corporation. “Wilmington and Delaware’s growing entrepreneurial sector will benefit greatly from NextFab being here and we look forward to seeing what exciting developments will result.”

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Evan Malone, NextFab provides direct access to state‐of‐the‐art equipment, software, training, and consultants for members.

Using tools and technology, members can learn new skills, realize a creative vision, or turn an idea into a product and a product into a business. NextFab’s instructors and consultants span a range of disciplines and experience, including engineering, arts, business, and science.

NextFab Wilmington will offer coworking space, private offices, classroom, wood shop, electronics lab, and digital fabrication tools including laser cutters, 3D printers, and computer-controlled routing.

Services will include: membership; classes, workshops, and private training; business acceleration and incubation; and retail sales of gear and materials.

All members have access to every NextFab location at no additional charge.

NextFab Wilmington will be officially open for members starting on June 15. Hours will be Tuesday to Thursday 2 p.m. – 10pm, Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.