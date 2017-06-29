Newark to offer Livestream access to City Council meetings

TheCity of Newark has partnered with Livestream to increase options for viewing Council meetings online. This partnership enhances current online access to live council meetings via Facebook Live, which the city began providing earlier this year.

Livestream has been used for years by the executive branch of state government for speeches by both former Gov. Jack Markell and current Gov. John Carney.

“Citizen engagement is an important component of local governance and this partnership ensures more residents and community partners have the ability to participate in the process,” said Acting City Manager Tom Coleman. “While we don’t want online access to dissuade individuals from participating in person, this does provide an alternative for those who aren’t able to attend or for anyone who wishes to review information shared during meetings at a later date.”

The partnership with Livestream allows citizens to watch Council meetings live via Livestream (www.livestream.com/newarkde) as well as Facebook Live, simultaneously. Archived videos will be available on the City’s website (http://newarkde.gov/media).