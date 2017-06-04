New Night Newark coming on Saturday

On Saturday, June 10, from 3-9 p.m., East Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic as more than 50 businesses and organizations and thousands of people participate in A New Night Downtown.



“A New Night Downtown is the ultimate celebration of summer in downtown Newark,” said Downtown Newark Partnership Administrator Megan McNerney. “You can walk down the middle of Main Street with family and friends, experience a variety of food, meet with local businesses and more. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.” Click on image at left for a list of vendors.

The event is free to attend.The City of Newark Parks and Recreation Department will host a designated children’s section with games, prizes, and inflatables.

The Newark Arts Alliance will host “Art on the Lawn,” featuring more than a dozen local artists displaying their art, crafts, and jewelry for sale on the Academy Building Lawn. Attendees can also play tennis with Mayor Sierer on Academy Street from 4-6 p.m. There will also be nine different musical acts performing at three different stages throughout the event. The music line-up is as follows:

Stage #1 Stage #2 Stage #3 3:30-5 p.m.: Surreal Nation 3:15-4:45 p.m.: Megan Knight Duo 3-4:30 p.m.: Boxturtle Bob 5:30-7 p.m.: The Blues Reincarnation Project 5:15-6:45 p.m.: E Joseph & The Sparrows 5-6:30 p.m.: Amanda Nolan 7:30-9 p.m.: Steve Oakley Band 7:15-8:45 p.m.: The Joe Trainor Trio 7-8:30 p.m.: Brandywine Fiddlers

The event, formerly known as Newark night, marks the beginning of a period between summer sessions at the University of Delaware.