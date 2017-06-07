New Castle woman gets 30-months for embezzling $607,000 from nonprofit

Sonja McQuillar, 50 of New Castle, DE was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from Northern Children’s Services, her employer.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court ordered three years of supervised release, a$300 special assessment, and $607,067 restitution.

McQuillar was the Director of Health and Information at Northern Children’s Services (NCS) in Philadelphia.

NCS is a nonprofit organization that provides mental and behavioral treatment services to children. As Director of Health and Information, one of McQuillar’s responsibilities was to verify the accuracy of consultants’ invoices and submit them for payment.

From December 2002 and April 2014, McQuillar embezzled approximately $607,067 from NCS by creating consulting invoices for relatives and friends who were never consultants for NCS, and for individuals who were consultants for NCS, but for work they did not perform.

After creating bogus invoices, McQuillar then forged the signatures of the alleged consultants in order to cash the checks.

McQuillar embezzled more than $600,000 from a non-profit organization that existed to benefit our most vulnerable youth, said Acting U.S. Attorney Louis D. Lappen.

The case was initiated by a tip to the Philadelphia Office of the Inspector General and was also investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.