New Castle man arrested in connection with shooting of six-year-old boy

A New Castle man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old Wilmington boy who remains in critical condition.

Jashown Banner remains in critical condition at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children with a gunshot wouund to the head.

The shooting at Sixth and Spruce streets shocked a city that has grown accustomed to a long-running wave of gun violence.

Chelsea Outlaw, 41, who, according to police, has an extensive arrest record, was apprehended Thursday afternoon in New Castle by federal and local police officers assigned to a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force.

Outlaw, who lives on Morehouse Drive near Minquadale, was booked at Wilmington Police Outlaw, who lives on Morehouse Drive near Minquadale, faces the following: