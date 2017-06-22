Movies on Tap makes donation to Best Buddies of Delaware

Movies on Tap recently visited Crooked Hammock Brewery in Lewes to present a check for $2,600 to Best Buddies of Delaware.

A total of 99 percent of ticket sales each month benefit the participating brewery’s charity of choice. This recent donation will go to programs at Best Buddies of Delaware.

Best Buddies Delaware is dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Each month attendees to Movies on Tap have an opportunity to meet with a local brewer; sample and learn about their beer; and then watch a classic film.

The $20 price of admission includes beer samples, movie, and popcorn with 99% of proceeds benefiting the brewer’s charity of choice. To date, Movies on Tap has helped raise $28,000 for local non-profit organizations. Information on the next event is below:

6:30 PM Tasting / 7:05 PM Movie

Brewery: Victory Brewing Company

Movie: Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Charity: Ronald McDonald House – Delaware

Ticket Purchase Link: https://www.penncinema.com/movie/fast_times_at_ridgemont_high-2/