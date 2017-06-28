Mountaire acquires Eastern Shore grain company’s assets

Mountaire Farms Inc., Millsboro, entered into an agreement to purchase the grain elevators and operating assets of Lansing Trade Group LLC in Pocomoke, MD; and in Eastville and Painter, VA.

The price was not disclosed.

According to Paul Downes, CEO; “Mountaire is a family owned agricultural company with deep roots on the Eastern Shore. We are major purchasers of grain commodities and are committed to quality, service and value for our farmers. Mountaire is very excited about this opportunity and we look forward to strengthening the ties we have with the local communities.”

Mark Mulholland, Senior Director of Agri-Business noted, “This purchase will continue Mountaire’s long history of great relationships with local farm families and growers on the Delmarva Peninsula. The addition of these facilities is an important investment in the local economy, and will position the company to better serve the local farming communities.”

We look forward to providing local farmers with exceptional customer service and extremely competitive grain prices in the Eastville and Painter areas. The grain elevators, formerly owned by Coastal Commodities, Inc, will continue to handle five key grain commodities; corn, beans, wheat, barley, and milo.

Mountaire Farms is an agricultural food processing company providing employment for over 8,500 people at facilities in Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina.