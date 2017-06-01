Mia Burchi named Realtor of the Year for New Castle County

Long & Foster Real Estate announced that Mia Burch, a sales agent with the Pike Creek Sales Office, has received the Realtor of the Year award from the New Castle County Board of Realtors.

The Realtor of the Year award is given to an NCCBOR Realtor member who exemplifies an enviable record of volunteer service to the NCCBOR, the Delaware Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. He or she must also rate high in the areas of sales achievement, ethical conduct, professionalism, and knowledge.

“Long & Foster is proud that the New Castle County Board of Realtors has recognized Mia’s many accomplishments and her commitment to the industry,” said Frank Panunto, manager of the Pike Creek Sales Office. “Mia is a true professional in the real estate industry, and her dedication to her buyers and sellers is a testament to her passion for the real estate industry.”

Burch is currently serving as president of the NCCBOR, where she has also served as vice president and treasurer. She has ranked as a top agent and is a member of the Chairman’s Club of the Long & Foster Gold Team, where she has received awards for her production. She also received the Spirit Award from her peers at NCCBOR, and has been named as a top agent by Philadelphia Magazine.

An immigrant from South Korea, Burch majored in accounting at the University of Delaware. She is a full-time Realtor with professional memberships in NCCBOR, the Delaware Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.