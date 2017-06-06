May jobless rate could increase in Delaware

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Fed releases the “Nowcast” to cover the period of time after the Bureau of Labor Statisticsreleases national employment figures early in the month.

Delaware and other states release their figures around the 20th of the month.

During the month of May, the national unemployment rate decreased from 4.4 percent to 4.3 percent.

Using an analytical method created by Bank researchers, the Fed expects unemployment rates for May to decrease from 4.1 percent to 4 percent in New Jersey, remain unchanged at 4.9 percent in Pennsylvania, and increase from 4.6 percent to 4.7 percent in Delaware.

Delaware has seen a recent uptick in its unemployment rates after a long period of stability. The First State jobless rate is now running slightly ahead of the national figure of 4.3 percent.

Delaware’s jobless rate typically been below the national average.

The next state nowcast release will be on July 7, 2017, following the BLS release of the June national employment report.