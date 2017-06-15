Lyons consultant named Commercial Lines Person of the Year

Lyons Companies announced that Karla Hannah, Select Business Consultant, was named Commercial Lines Person of the Year by the Delaware Association of Insurance Agents and Brokers at its annual convention. The award recognizes outstanding service and interaction with clients, insurance carriers and peers.

“Our clients love Karla; she is a real team player,” said Lyons Companies COO, Kevin Thomas. “She has broad knowledge of coverages and understands market conditions and carrier appetite.”

Karla joined Lyons in 2000 to work with the director of New Business Development. She quickly earned the respect of managers, risk advisors, clients, co-workers and carriers. Karla now manages the Lyons Companies commercial lines select book of business and operates out of the Rehoboth Beach office.

“Karla is the face of Lyons to so many clients,” said David F. Lyons, Sr., CEO. “It is impossible to overstate her value to our organization.”